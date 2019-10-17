Coolest morning of the season. Wet weekend ahead?

A cooler and drier pattern has arrived today! This is our coldest morning of the fall season so far as we wake up to temperatures in the 50s. We haven’t had temperatures this cool since late April. And this is about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning! So, you might want a sweater or jacket as you head out the door. Mostly cloudy skies are expected today with afternoon high temperatures generally in the lower 70s which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon. Nearby high pressure should keep us dry with low humidity today and tonight. But, there will be better rain chances by Friday into Saturday as a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico, called Invest 96L, moves toward the northern Gulf Coast. There is a high chance that this disturbance will become a depression or storm. The next name on the list is Nestor. As of now, most computer models take the center of this disturbance on a track toward the Florida Pandhandle. In such a scenario, we could get little to no impact since we would be on western and possibly drier side of the system. But, keep in mind that the track can possibly shift as computer models tend to struggle with poorly-organized systems and their forecasts typically flip back and forth until the disturbance becomes better organized. If the forecast track of 96L shifts westward, then coastal Mississippi could expect greater impacts like heavier rain, stronger wind, or higher tides. For now, our local forecast just calls for a chance for showers mainly on Friday night and Saturday