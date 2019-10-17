Brookhaven mother outraged after 15-year-old son charged with attempted murder

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven mother is outraged after she says her teenage son was charged with attempted murder for a crime he didn’t commit.
Brookhaven police arrested 15-year-old Brandon Smith, along with Jakiesh Parker and Ricky D. Parker Jr., after a fight outside a local store over the weekend involving a former friend.
“I am definitely going to continue to fight for my son because I know he’s not a murderer,” said Larhonda Lewis.
Lewis says her son is not a violent teen and would never try to kill anyone. She is upset with the Brookhaven Police Department because he is being charged as an adult.
“They charged him with attempted murder and then gave him $1 million bond because they say he’s a flight, not a flight risk,” she said.
Chief Kenneth Collins disagrees and says he has surveillance video to back up his reasoning.
According to Chief Collins, a home was broken into on Jennifer Street three times over the weekend by a group of guys.
Chief Collins says the 15-year-old and his crew found out a witness they had issues with told the homeowner he and his friends broke into the home. That’s when they took matters into their own hands.
“They had got someone who they thought told on them and they were going to make an example out of him,” said the chief.
Chief Collins claims Smith has on a gray sweatshirt in the surveillance video. Smith and his two friends allegedly cornered the witness at a local store and confronted him, then a fight began. The chief claims Smith then gets a gun from a convicted felon and points it at the witness to shoot him.
“You see Brandon Smith clearly, clearly aims the gun, and you have the witness trying to get in the car to leave," said Chief Collins. “It is alleged that a man and his child gave him a ride to the store. The only reason this crime wasn’t completed, I feel like, is because they probably heard the police cars coming.”
Smith's mom says locking him up with adults and setting a high bond is not the answer.
“He is still not committing a murder," said Lewis. “He didn’t shoot anybody and nobody was hurt. If he gets charged with any crime it should be possession of a handgun.”
“Brandon has been a part of stuff since I knew him. You can’t take up for a child when they are doing wrong,” Chief Collins countered.
