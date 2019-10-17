Authorities searching for pilot, plane believed to have crashed in Gulf en route to Gonzales

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for the pilot of a small aircraft they believed crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.
The United States Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are searching for Steven Schumacher, of Missouri, the pilot of a Piper Aztec twin-engine plane. Officials say there were no passengers on the plane with him.
The search began when family members contacted the Coast Guard in New Orleans to report Schumacher had not reached his destination in Gonzales, Louisiana. Schumacher left Missouri Wednesday, Oct. 16 and was scheduled to land in Gonzales at 8:30 Wednesday night.
Schumacher’s last known location was 380 nautical miles south of Louisiana and 300 nautical miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas. An online flight tracker’s last contact for the plane indicated it was about 50 feet above the water.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.