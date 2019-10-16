Wet Wednesday morning, then cooler and drier

A warm and wet morning is expected with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible this morning. Impacts from these would be frequent lightning, wind gusts to 40 mph, and heavy rainfall. Highs from the mid 70s north to the lower 80s south. We’ll see fewer showers by this evening as rain chances decrease once the cold front passes. A cooler and dry pattern will arrive for Thursday and Friday thanks to a high pressure system moving in; we’ll have mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s with hardly any rain. Heading into the weekend, gulf moisture associated with a tropical disturbance will bring us a wetter pattern. This tropical disturbance currently has a medium chance to become a depression or storm.