A tropical system could form in the Gulf by this weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - There is a 50% medium chance for a disturbance located in the southern Gulf of Mexico to become a tropical depression or tropical storm by this weekend.
This disturbance may begin to slowly develop late Thursday night over the western Gulf and then is expected to move generally northeastward and could bring some impacts to the northern Gulf Coast region by this weekend.
“The Gulf water is plenty warm enough to support tropical development,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “There’s not much dry air in its way either. However, strong upper winds across the Gulf Coast could limit its organization."
“If it stays disorganized, then we’ll prepare for a rain threat if it comes our way. If it does manage to become better organized, perhaps a depression or storm, then we’ll see more than just rain if it comes our way. Impacts like wind and higher tides could accompany any rain," Williams continued.
At this time, impacts will be highly dependent on development and eventual track.
Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to bring a threat of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and elevated tides to portions of the northern Gulf Coast, possibly including Mississippi, late Friday through Saturday.
For coastal Mississippi, the bulk of any possible rain with this disturbance should arrive some time between late Friday and Saturday. High tide for coastal Mississippi is expected during the early morning hours Saturday and it could come in higher than normal if this disturbance causes elevated tides.
If this becomes a tropical storm, the next available name on the list is Nestor. Hurricane season ends next month.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% slight chance for showers, mainly after noon.
- Friday night: A 40% chance for showers overnight.
- Saturday: A 50% chance for showers.
- Saturday night: A 50% chance for showers overnight.
- Sunday: A 40% chance for showers.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.