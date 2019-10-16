Red Cross looking for volunteers to help ‘Sound the Alarm’ in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help canvass neighborhoods in Biloxi over the next three Saturdays to educate people on fire safety.
It’s part of the Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign, which aims to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires by providing residents with fire safety and family evacuation information and installing free smoke alarms in homes without any.
Neighborhood canvasses in partnership with the Biloxi Fire Department will be conducted on October 19, October 26 and November 2. Volunteers are invited to assist on any or all those dates.
Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. each Saturday at Biloxi Fire Station #1 at 170 Porter Avenue. A brief training will be conducted for the volunteer teams, after which they will move to their assigned neighborhoods to canvass from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., then return to the Porter Ave. firehouse to return supplies and complete documentation.
Every day, seven people die in home fires, most victims in homes that lack smoke alarms. Sadly, children and the elderly disproportionately lose their lives. The American Red Cross wants to improve the odds and save lives. That’s why the Sound the Alarm program was launched in 2014 as part of the organization’s Home Fire Campaign.
Sound the Alarm is a national program of the American Red Cross, in partnership with fire departments across the nation.
Since 2015, almost two million free smoke alarms have been installed in vulnerable homes across the nation and fire departments have documented more than 640 lives saved by Red Cross-installed alarms.
The Southeast Mississippi Chapter has installed more than 9,300 free smoke alarms and made almost 4,000 homes safer with the alarms, fire safety information and family evacuation plans since 2015.
Neighborhood canvasses across South Mississippi are held throughout the year. For more information on volunteering for a canvass or sponsoring a Sound the Alarm canvass in your neighborhood, call the Red Cross at (228) 896-4511.
