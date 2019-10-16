Pearl River-Jones College called due to weather

Jones College made several runs early on Tuesday, but the Wildcats did a good job tracking back and snuffing out the threats. About the 15-minute mark the Wildcats began to take over and in quick succession earned four corner kicks. Pearl River’s best chance came about the 20-minute mark when Jade Shaw (Carriere; Pearl River Central) dashed toward the goal from the right side before laying off the ball for Briana Carr (Laurel; West Jones). The freshman striker sent the shot on goal but was denied.