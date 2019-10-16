Pearl River-Jones College called due to weather

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (PRCC Athletics) - Pearl River and Jones College’s soccer doubleheader was called with 23:14 remaining in the women’s match due to weather.
The match was three minutes from being official and as such will be replayed from the beginning at a later date.
PRCC will post more details once plans are finalized.
The Wildcats (7-2-2 overall, 6-0 MACJC South) were leading 1-0 when the game was initially suspended due to lightning.
In fact, PRCC had only just scored when Zigi Ahortor (Accra, Ghana) cashed in on a JC (9-5, 5-1) mistake. A Jones centerback and the keeper were unable to clear a ball and Ahortor took advantage, booting the ball into the vacated net in the 65th minute.
FIRST HALF ACTION
Jones College made several runs early on Tuesday, but the Wildcats did a good job tracking back and snuffing out the threats. About the 15-minute mark the Wildcats began to take over and in quick succession earned four corner kicks. Pearl River’s best chance came about the 20-minute mark when Jade Shaw (Carriere; Pearl River Central) dashed toward the goal from the right side before laying off the ball for Briana Carr (Laurel; West Jones). The freshman striker sent the shot on goal but was denied.
About 10 minutes later Jones College’s leading scorer was sent in along on goal. Paige Horsnell (London, England) charged out of the goal, forcing the shot to miss wide.
JC earned a corner in the 39th minute, but the kick rattled around the box before finally being cleared out of harm’s way.