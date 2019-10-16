Moss Point mayor’s salary up for debate

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point city leaders Tuesday went into executive session to discuss reinstating Mayor Mario King’s salary and suspending a controversial administrative policy.
Alderman David Chapman spoke up as the meeting began, questioning agenda items 7.1-7.4.
“They’re now subject to litigation. We’ve already entered the court process,” he said.
“If you want to close and us discuss, that’s fine and I’ll see if it qualifies,” added City Attorney Amy St. Pe. See the agenda below.
Alderman Sherwood Bradford agreed the first four items on the agenda should be moved to an executive session.
“Mario King doesn’t set policies," he said. The items, 7.1-7.4, were added by Mayor King. They include suspending the current administrative policy and creating a new one, plus reinstating the mayor’s salary after it was sliced by 15 percent."
“We done ran the course on it, mayor," Bradford added. "We put it in. You vetoed it. We overrode your veto. You went to court. It’s over with. Why don’t you just realize that that’s over and let’s move on?”
The current administrative policy was enacted back in July. It put restrictions on city vehicle use, who the city chooses as vendors, plus performance reviews that would be tied to the mayor’s salary.
A judge last week encouraged Moss Point city leaders to work together.
In the end, all four of the items were moved to executive session on Tuesday.
The link to request the minutes for the meeting isn’t working properly. We’ve reached out to the city to file that request.
