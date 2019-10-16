Mississippi Sound Coalition set to protect South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bonnet Carre Spillway has been closed for months, but its effects are still being felt across South Mississippi. With that in mind, local governments are taking steps to ensure South Mississippi’s voice is heard in future spillway conversations.
Several city councils had resolutions on the agenda Tuesday to enter a memorandum of understanding with other local governments. This coalition’s goal is to restore the economy to pre-spillway levels and work to prevent future damage to the coast from the waters of the Mississippi.
The spillway caused an ecological disaster. Tanked tourism numbers and overall just hurt the perception of the coast. What frustrates many in South Mississippi is that they felt like the fate of the coast wasn’t considered when the Bonnet Carre was opened.
“I mean, we don’t have a voice. We don’t. We’re at the mercy of the river water coming down and intruding and having all kinds of negative effects from tourism to ecological to perception and that’s not right," said Biloxi Councilman Kenny Glavan. "And we’re going to ensure that we do have a voice and combat anything that is unfair.”
The city plans to be heard moving forward. An idea which civil engineer Dennis Lambert is behind. Lambert has studied river water diversion extensively, and believes he can help local governments find better solutions moving forward.
“The state of Mississippi needs to protect itself and its waters," said Lambert. "Let’s remember the fish, the shrimp, the dolphins, the turtles don’t recognize state lines. So we all have a duty as good stewards of the environment and our fisheries to protect that resource.”
Lambert also hailed the coalition as he believes it will open further dialogue, ensuring what is best for everyone.
“It is a way to come up with a project that works for all stakeholders involved," he said. “Now on this side of the river it is quite obvious that the state of Mississippi is a stake holder.”
Both Biloxi and Ocean Springs approved the resolution. D’Iberville and Pascagoula also talked about the possibility of the coalition on Tuesday.
