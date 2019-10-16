KAFB White Ave. gate now closed until Oct. 28

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For the thousands of commuters that work at Keesler Air Force Base, the slow morning drive into the base may last even longer.
Kessler officials said the White Ave. gate would re-open on Oct. 21, but on Wednesday, that re-opening date was pushed back to Oct. 28.
The reason? Road construction up and down White Ave. in Biloxi.
"A construction delay does mean that the lines will continue during the morning and during peak traffic times, so we're asking everyone to continue to be courteous, plan ahead, have patience and give yourself a little extra time in the morning to get to where you need to go,” said Sarah Loicano, KAFB public affairs.
Loicano says extra people have been added to help things run smoothly.
“The lines are long, but people are trying to go swiftly through the gate, and our security forces have extra personnel out there to process those lines in the morning and the evening during peak traffic times."
And since late September, the main peak time has been during the morning rush-hour.
"We hope we can resume normal operations as quickly as possible,” Loicano added.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.