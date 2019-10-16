Historic golf club could be weeks away from closing for good

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Hills Golf Club and the 120-acre golf course sit nearly vacant and, as of Wednesday, are 15 days away from potentially closing for good.
Gulf Hills Golf Club first opened its doors in 1927.
The clubhouse boasted a lounge called The Pink Pony that movie stars, gangsters and even Elvis Presley frequented.
Tom Favalora is on the board of the golf club and has seen this coming.
“We’re going down. You know, you’ve got to have funds. You’ve got to have people walking through that door. If you don’t have people walking through the door, you can’t pay the bills," Favalora said.
According to board president Bob Hinds, people not walking through the door is the result of bigger problems that date back 14 years.
“I think it really started after Katrina, and then you had the oil spill, and then we had about three years of bad weather. It rained all of the time. We lost a lot of revenue, especially tournaments," Hinds said.
It takes a lot of revenue to not only keep the course in shape but run the organization as well.
“It takes about $600,000 a year just to operate, and that’s not anything above and beyond. It just takes $600,000 just to operate. So, you’re dependent on the golfers coming in, but there’s not as many golfers as there used to be. People just don’t golf like they used to," Hinds said.
So, without any money, the board voted to list the property for sale for $2,500,000. However, the overall sentiment among the board members is the same.
“I just really hope that somebody comes in, keeps it as a golf course, re-do the greens and get it pristine like it used to be," Hinds lamented.
The Gulf Hills Golf Club is scheduled to close its doors officially Oct. 31.
