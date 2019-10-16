Gulfport seeks suggestions for city’s recreational facilities

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport wants to know what residents want for their parks and recreational spaces.
Gulfport’s Department of Leisure Services is getting ready to upgrade its master plan for the first time in 20 years.
The city held its first open-house-style meeting to address the plan on Tuesday night. Gulfport residents walked around the room looking at maps presented by Atlanta-based consultants, Lose Design.
“They want to make sure that we realize that there is a park that maybe needs a little help in their neighborhood,” said Whit Alexander, Executive Vice President of Lose Design. “There have been some people asking if there has been any money set aside for improvement in our parks. We’re telling them no, not yet. That’s what will come out of this master plan.”
People shared their perspective on what to do with currently vacant spaces and how to improve existing parks.
“We want to hear the issues, what improvements they’d like to see, maybe how we can do a better job," said Gus Wesson, director of Gulfport Department of Leisure Services.
Wesson hopes to work closely with the public through what they call a completely citizen-driven process.
Alexander added, "Everyone who tells us what they want in the room, they’re going to have their ideas heard and placed into the Master Plan.
Leisure Services noted that the early development phase of the master plan will last for roughly 3 months. The city plans to hold more meetings in the future.
