Gautier’s 2019 Mullet & Music Fest poster unveiled

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re getting a glimpse at the official poster for the 29th annual Gautier Mullet & Music Fest.
A big congratulations is ordered for Pascagoula-native Willie Dees. He painted “Nature’s Playground” and submitted it back in August. Turns out, he won!
Among the honors, Willie will receive a free booth at this year’s festival to sell his art. Event organizers will also create posters and t-shirts featuring “Nature’s Playground" that guests can purchase. Willie will also receive $400 cash.
This year’s event is Saturday, October 19 beginning at 9 a.m. at Highway 90 and Dolphin Road in Gautier.
Willie studied art at Mississippi State.
