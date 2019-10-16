Gautier’s 2019 Mullet & Music Fest poster unveiled

Artist Willie Dees has won the honors of having his piece as the official 29th annual Gautier Mullet & Music Fest poster. (Source: WLOX)
By Taren Reed | October 15, 2019 at 10:14 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 7:46 PM

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re getting a glimpse at the official poster for the 29th annual Gautier Mullet & Music Fest.

A big congratulations is ordered for Pascagoula-native Willie Dees. He painted “Nature’s Playground” and submitted it back in August. Turns out, he won!

Among the honors, Willie will receive a free booth at this year’s festival to sell his art. Event organizers will also create posters and t-shirts featuring “Nature’s Playground" that guests can purchase. Willie will also receive $400 cash.

This year’s event is Saturday, October 19 beginning at 9 a.m. at Highway 90 and Dolphin Road in Gautier.

Willie studied art at Mississippi State.

