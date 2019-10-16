Forest Heights residents angry over land clearing along Turkey Creek in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the last week, 80 acres of woods along Turkey Creek in Gulfport have been cleared.
It was a shock to residents in the nearby Forest Heights community, and Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines is upset.
“This should not have been done,” she said while surveying the property. “If you’re going to do something of this scale, take public input.”
She sees Forest Heights as being under attack by the clearing of the property.
“When I look at this land, all I see is somebody came out and raped this property severely,” she said. “And I’m so angry about that. The residents that are out here in the rain, they’re angry about it also.”
Just days earlier, the property, owned by the Mississippi Land Trust of the Coastal Plain, was a nice walk in the woods.
But now there are no woods to walk in.
“We have a serious problem with the fact that those trees have been taken out, and now there’s really nothing,” said resident Glenn Cobb. “The flooding that we have experience in the past, I think is going to increase now.”
The company has had plans since June to do the work and logging began one week ago.
“It was nothing but anger in my face and in my heart that how could Land Trust, Mississippi Coastal Land Trust, do something like this and call it conservation,” Holmes-Hines said. “This is wrong. Mississippi Coastal Land Trust is wrong, and they should be penalized for it.”
Johnny Marquez, the president of the land trust board, said the group is restoring, not destroying the property that had been allowed to grow unchecked after decades of timbering.
“Sometimes people don’t understand,” he said. “They look at a piece of land like that, and they think it’s wilderness and conservation. But there’s a lot in there that’s invasive species and just sort of junk plants.”
And he said that despite residents concern, the return to the wet pine savanna will actually hold water better and decrease the chance for flooding.
“There is a misunderstanding in the general public about what it means to conserve property,” Marquez said. “It doesn’t mean to just hold it and let it grow. You have to manage that.”
At the heart of the problem is miscommunication. Residents said they were never notified. And they feel neglected.
“Get with us, and discuss things and see what can be done now since they have taken the trees out. Don’t just come in and do like we don’t count,” said Irene B. Jefferson, a 40-year resident of Forest Heights. “Acknowledge us. Discuss things with us. This is our community.”
Land Trust officials said a monthly meeting of the Turkey Creek Watershed group is supposed to get the word out. But, in this case, it apparently did not.
“I think we could have had some better communication in the community,” Marquez said. “And I think when the community sees what this land looks like when it’s restored, when within a year, when we have pitcher plants and all sorts of marsh grasses growing up across this pine savannah that they’ll understand. It will look different. But it will look like it did many years ago before they remember.”
For those who want to know more about the activities going on in the community, the Turkey Creek Watershed Steering Committee meets at 9 a.m. on the third Monday of every month at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center.
