Excel by 5 receives large Wells Fargo donation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s Excel by 5 will soon be getting some new playground equipment for students and the community thanks to a donation from Wells Fargo.
The Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT program donated $80,000 to Excel By 5 Wednesday, which is located at Biloxi’s Lopez Elementary School.
The grants are part of Wells Fargo’s NeighborhoodLIFT program, which launched in Mississippi in 2018 and is geared toward helping families afford housing costs.
"Early childhood development is such a critical need here in Biloxi and throughout the state. The family unit and having them come together and having a place to play is also vitally important,” said Mike Ryan, Wells Fargo district manager.
Excel by 5 will also be putting together a strategic committee to work on more ideas for equipment.
"We’re going to see about doing a gazebo. We’re going to see about doing picnic tables. We’re going to see about doing playground equipment that’s age-appropriate, from birth to age 5. We’re going to see about equipment for special needs,” said Excel by 5 director Susan Hunt.
