Drying out this afternoon... much cooler Thursday morning

It has been a wet Wednesday morning, but most of the rain will be gone by the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s with some leftover cloud cover. This rain is thanks to a cold front moving through, and it will bring much cooler and drier air tonight. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the 50s, and there may be some upper 40s farther inland. We’ll only warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon. Some cloud cover is possible. Lows will drop into the 50s again on Friday morning. Highs will likely stay in the 70s.