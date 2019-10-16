Deputies arrest fugitive accused of shooting wife in Jackson County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Okeem Olajuwon Anderson Wednesday. Anderson was wanted after he was accused of shooting his estranged wife on Monday, October 14 in Jackson County.
He is being charged with aggravated domestic violence.
Anderson is also known as Bo Love.
Deputies arrested him outside of a residence in the 20000 block of Seattle Slew Avenue in Harrison County. Officials say they received information that Anderson was hiding out in that home. When investigators arrived, they noticed Anderson entering and exiting the home with clothing and personal hygiene items.
Deputies say he appeared to be planning to relocate from the home. Investigators approached and apprehended Anderson without incident as he was exiting the garage.
A search warrant was then conducted at the residence where a travel bag packed with essentials and a stolen 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle were recovered.
Harrison County deputies released Anderson to the custody of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Additional warrants are pending for charges of possession of stolen property regarding the stolen vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.