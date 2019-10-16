Crews concerned about weather impact on Hard Rock construction site

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city leaders warn there could be another collapse at the Hard Rock construction site, and they urge people to stay away. Wednesday’s (Oct. 16) rain could increase the chances of more falling debris.
The evacuation zones are staying in place for the foreseeable future as New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell emphasized Tuesday, saying this structuren, which collapsed Saturday, is still very unstable and with the chance for rain and wind, chances for another collapse will greatly increase.
He says any rain could add a tremendous amount of weight and lubricant to the building.
You can still see several large pieces of concrete and pieces of the floors dangling, especially on the higher floors, which McConnell says are only really being held together by friction.
All this comes as crews are still working tirelessly to recover the body of one deceased worker and find another person who is still unaccounted for.
The Mexican consulate did identify one of the missing workers as 63-year-old Jose’ Ponce Arriolla, although he has not yet been found by first responders. A spokesperson for the consulate says Arriolla was on the 18th floor at the time of the collapse.
City leaders say one of the large cranes which was once attached to the building has noticeably moved since Saturday and the integrity of the structure is still a huge concern.
Colin Arnold with the city’s Department of Homeland Security said they’re “writing the book on this.” And they’re hearing words like “impossible” and “unpredictable.”
"People need to understand this is what we're dealing with,” McConnell said. “When you see the size of the evacuation zone, you see the potential impact this may face.”
He says the process is tedious and dangerous. McConnell also says that if another collapse starts to happen, there will be sirens in place that will ring out to warn anyone in the area.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell also said during a conference yesterday that she has asked the state for small business assistance for the businesses that have been impacted.
