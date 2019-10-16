Chevron career fair shows 7th graders what engineers do

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Middle school students through Jackson and George counties got a day out of the classroom Tuesday to learn more about the different careers engineering offers.
The student career fair was hosted by Chevron Refinery. Around 350 adolescents spent time at Pelican Landing, getting to experiment and talk to engineers from Chevron to learn more what they do.
Students got to engage in pipe-laying races, virtual reality engineering, pedaling for human energy, and other fun activities.
Chevron said the interactive displays are meant to give students hands-on experience with the equipment and tools engineers use every day.
“It’s fun but my favorite one was when we were fitting the pipes because I prefer to do something with my hands," said Leah Sperling, a student at Colmer Middle School.
Afterward, the seventh graders were taken to the Pascagoula refinery for a tour.
“I think it’s very important just because of the fact these kids are our future generation, including me," said Ocean Springs Middle School student Charlie Smith. "And so, they’re going to be the next ones to work these kids of jobs so they should learn about them.”
Chevron employees hope by exposing these students to possible engineering careers now, they’ll be more likely to follow that path through school.
