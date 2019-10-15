Hwy. 57 back open after power pole blocks road

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of Highway 57 are back open after a power pole fell Tuesday afternoon while crews were responding to a wreck.
The single-vehicle accident happened a few minutes after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Quave Road. That’s just south of the Preserve Golf Club, which is in between the Driver’s License Bureau and Gautier-Vancleave Road.
It’s unknown what kind of vehicle was involved in the accident or whether anyone was injured.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the power pole fell after being hit by a piece of work equipment being used to help clear the accident scene.
