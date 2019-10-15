Scattered showers and thunderstorms today and tonight. Then, a cold front tomorrow.

The stalled front will begin moving northward, from south Mississippi to north Mississippi, as warm front today. This slight shift in location will bring the heaviest rains farther to our north today. We won’t be completely dry though, as we’ll still see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of coastal Mississippi. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s. We’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight as a cold front arrives. A few showers may linger Wednesday morning. Then, cooler and drier air will arrive by Wednesday evening. We stay cool and dry Thursday and Friday with mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s. Then a warmer and wetter pattern takes over for the weekend, bringing scattered showers on Saturday, Sunday, and even into early next week. In the tropics, Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed off the coast of Africa and will slowly move north-northwest in the east Atlantic Ocean, posing no threat to the U.S. mainland. There is a disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea headed to the southern Gulf of Mexico over the Bay of Campeche that NHC gives a low chance to become a depression or storm by the end of this week. Models show this disturbance possibly sending tropical moisture toward the central Gulf Coast region, including Mississippi, by this weekend, regardless of development. Another westward-moving disturbance located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a low chance to develop and is not a threat to the U.S. mainland at this time. No tropical systems threaten Mississippi over the next five days but we will be watching for possible tropical rainfall this weekend from the disturbance in the southern Gulf. Hurricane season ends next month.