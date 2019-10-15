Rain chances increase tonight through Wednesday morning

It’s a warm and humid day thanks to a warm front. Highs will be in the mid 80s. While we could see a few showers this afternoon, we’ll have a better chance of rain late tonight. This is because a cold front will move in from the north. The best chance for rain will be in Pearl River, Stone, and George County.
More showers and storms are possible early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the low 70s. As this cold front pushes offshore by the afternoon, rain chances will be much lower. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80. Much cooler and drier air are expected by Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. A few showers are possible by Friday.
In the tropics, we have Tropical Depression Fifteen in the eastern Atlantic. It is not a concern for the U.S. There is another disturbance in the central Atlantic that is not a concern for the U.S. Finally, another disturbance in Central America is expected to move into the Gulf later this week. While the chance for tropical development is low, it could bring rain to areas along the Gulf Coast this weekend. We’ll closely watch its progress.
