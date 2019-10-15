Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces date lottery tickets will go on sale

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lottery scratch-off tickets will go on sale November 25th, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
The MLC has started mailing acceptance letters to the to the first approved lottery retailers. They will keep sending these acceptance letters as more retailers meet the requirements and are approved to sell.
Retailers must meet the requirement in the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law and providing all the requisite information in the retailer package. They must also pass required background, financial, tax and credit checks.
MLC President Tom Shaheen said, “We are beyond excited about working with such a great group of retailers. The acceptance letter includes next step information addressing retailer training and store preparation for lottery terminals and equipment. Retailers will also receive a lottery certificate, which is required to be visibly posted in their location.
The pillar of the lottery is having successful retailers on board,” he continued. “We are working with retailers to ensure they are well-prepared for launch.”
If you are a potential retailer who has not signed up yet, you can sign up here. MLC says they want to have as many retailers as possible statewide.
