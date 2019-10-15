Mental Health Week raises awareness, promotes importance of seeking help

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Almost half of adults in this country will experience a mental illness during their lifetime.
In fact, it affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends or even coworkers.
This past week, the country focused on raising awareness and promoting the importance of getting help - including right here in Mississippi.
Marcus Ginn is a board member with The National Alliance on Mental Illness. He knows all too well about how a mental health condition can have major impacts.
“My father died by suicide and after that there was a period where I wanted to get support,” Ginn said. “I got into a connection group and I heard other people just like me talking about mental illness and it made me feel very comfortable and wanting to help others.”
Mental illness is a health condition that causes changes in a person’s thinking, mood or behavior.
Molly Portera is the director of the division of regional training for the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. She says millions of Americans live with various types of mental illness.
“It can happen to anyone of us. In fact, 1 in 5 people are affected in one way or another or have experienced mental health issues,” she said.
“These disorders can range from anxiety to depression, all the way to a serious mental illness like depressive disorder or schizophrenia,” Portera continued.
Both Portera and Ginn agree that it is important not to ignore the signs.
“If you’re sleeping more or sleeping less, maybe changes in the eating habits, maybe eating too much here or eating too little. If it is affecting the way you perform your work duties, changes the way you speak with your kids or interact with your coworkers, you know, those type of things," said Portera.
They also point out that mental illnesses are treatable, and recovery is possible. People shouldn’t be afraid to seek help.
