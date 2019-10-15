Marshals actively searching for man accused of shooting wife in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Federal marshals are currently looking for O’Keem Anderson, also known as Bo Love. Love is accused of shooting his estranged wife on Monday, October 14.
Sheriff Mike Ezell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies got to a home near the St. Andrews community in Ocean Springs, they found a woman assaulted and suffering from a gunshot. The victim is recovering at a local hospital.
Love is wanted on domestic violence, aggravated assault charges.
Officials say he is believed to have left the home in a 1999-2002 black Chevy Silverado extended cab pickup truck. The truck has a Mississippi tag and reads HA2 0230.
Sheriff Ezell says Love is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Love’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or contact Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.