Main gate at Keesler to stay closed an extra week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The main gate at Keesler Air Force Base will remain closed a little longer due to construction.
The White Avenue gate has been closed since Sept. 23, 2019, and was expected to be back open by Oct. 14. However, base officials said Tuesday that the closure will last another week due to issues with construction. The new date for it to be re-opened is Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
The Pass Road gate remains open and unaffected.
During this time, Keesler gate hours are as follows:
- Meadows Road Gate (Gate 1): Open to inbound and outbound traffic under 24 hour operations.
- White Avenue Gate: Closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
- Pass Road Gate: Will remain open 24 hours.
- Visitor Center: Monday through Friday operations will move to both the Pass Road and Meadows Road Gates. The vetting process will remain the same.
It is advised that base personnel attempt to get visitor passes issued during the week. Please be flexible as you may experience a longer than usual wait for a visitor pass due to increased visitor traffic. All drivers in the surrounding areas should continue to plan ahead for heavy traffic in and around Keesler Air Force Base, particularly during the early morning and evening hours.
All gate hours will resume normal hours of operation when the off-base construction project is complete.
The City of Biloxi’s scheduled construction will install new water, sewer, and storm drains at the intersection of White Avenue and Father Ryan Avenue.
