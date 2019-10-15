Louisiana State Police cadets injured during alleged hazing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple Louisiana State Police (LSP) cadets were injured, some with broken bones, as part of punishment while at the LSP training academy the week of Oct. 7, according to a source briefed on the incident.
Up to ten cadets sought medical treatment for injuries that included cuts, bruises, a broken nose, and a fractured arm, the source said.
Relatives of injured cadets provided WAFB with photographs of the alleged injuries late Monday evening (Oct. 14). They later asked us to remove the photos.
The source, who called the incident “nothing short of hazing,” says the cadets were brought in one by one Monday evening so troopers could photograph their injuries.
The “big guns” at LSP were present Monday evening and read the cadets an earlier report from WAFB on the incident and “apologized again and again,” the source said.
Leaders with LSP announced Monday afternoon that LSP has suspended “defensive tactics (DT) training” and has launched an administrative investigation into what happened.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says the incident began after a cadet in LSP Cadet Class 99 was found to have a prohibited cell phone in her possession. Certain troopers at the academy allegedly forced all cadets in the class to take part in physical abuse toward one another as punishment, the source said.
The source says the “punishment” included sleep deprivation, forcing cadets to hit one another with items including training pads, and forcing them to swim long distances while clothed. The alleged sleep deprivation took place over three consecutive nights, the source says.
“The cadets were kept in one room with the lights on and the air conditioning turned as low as it would go,” the source said. “Every hour, someone would walk in and order all the cadets to stand up and walk around the room.”
The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 8, but the injured cadets did not seek medical care until they were released for the weekend on Friday, Oct. 11, the source said.
The source says a nurse at a local hospital was so alarmed by what she saw that she personally contacted internal affairs at LSP. On Monday, Captain JB Slaton with LSP said the ongoing investigation prohibits him from discussing the extent of injuries and what led to them.
“The Louisiana State Police has initiated an administrative investigation with regards to physical injuries sustained by several State Police cadets during last week’s defensive tactics (DT) training,” Slaton said in a written statement Monday. “DT is a highly physical training bloc consisting of handcuffing, use of the expandable baton, pressure points, physical strikes, blocking and grappling techniques. Although injuries are not uncommon during this training phase, the injuries reported last week were enough to raise our concern. This prompted an immediate review by the senior command staff. Based on information learned during the initial review, defensive tactics training has been temporarily suspended and Internal Affairs has been tasked with conducting an investigation. In the interim, Cadet Class 99 will continue with other training activities.”
Cadet Class 99, which started its eighth week of training Sunday, Oct. 13, is set to graduate in January of 2020.
