Head Start ready to welcome students back Tuesday after MSU takeover

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With MSU Extension Services at the helm, one of Harrison County’s Head Start locations is ready to welcome more than 50 children into the classroom on Tuesday.
Gorenflo Elementary is one of five locations in Harrison County that will offer the MSU Head Start program.
“We just received the grant August 1st and we had a month of transition going on," said executive director Louise Davis. "Then we hired our new teachers.”
Davis has a long career steeped in research developing curricula for young students.
“We’re excited about the research possibilities that will come out,” said Davis. "Tracking the children, seeing how much they grow, and how much they learn.”
Teachers and staff put the final touches on their classrooms Monday before the school opened its doors to students on Tuesday. They organized boxes of paint, toys, and other hands-on materials.
It’s the first time MSU Extension Service will offer direct childcare for children ages between the ages of three and five. The initiative aims to get the kids academically engaged in a life stage critical for learning.
“That is our goal, to make sure that we prepare them as well as we can through being engaged in the classroom and sending opportunities for play-based learning," said director Jamila Taylor.
The new students will be the blueprint for the program as it moves forward.
“Now we have an opportunity to really put it into work and see these students grow and develop and really be able to nurture them,” said Taylor.
The Gorenflo Head Start program is the first to open, but will soon be followed by Gaston Point in Gulfport, and Gilbert Mason in D’Iberville.
To make the new program possible, MSU Extension established partnerships with Gulfport School District, Biloxi Public School District, Moore Community House, and Shine Early Learning.
The program is funded for five years by the Office of Head Start under the Department of Health and Human Services.
