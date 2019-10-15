First MSU Head Start center opens in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday was the first day of school for more than 50 three to five-year-olds at Gorenflo Elementary.
That location is the first of five Head Start programs which Mississippi State University took over in Harrison County.
It’s been a chaotic two months preparing for this day, since the MSU Extension service was just awarded the contract for these centers on August 1, 2019.
“It’s been a lot of hard work, and it’s been some long hours. But it’s definitely been worth it,” said Becky McKeehan, East Biloxi Head Start center director. “It’s great to see our friends happy and working, and there’s a good little hum in all the classrooms.”
Down the road, Head Start hopes to sweep into even more program locations, which are vital for some kids needing a smooth transition into the classroom environment.
“Early experiences are critical for child development and life development. These are foundational skills,” McKeehan added. “This is how people form their lives and make sure children have access to quality early learning environments that are warm, responsive and welcoming.”
