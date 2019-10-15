Evacuation zone expanded as Hard Rock site remains unstable

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -First responders, city leaders, and engineers from around the world are on Canal Street at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.
Officials say the site remains very dangerous and unstable.
NOFD Fire Chief Tim McConnell said Monday afternoon that two cranes at the site are in danger of collapsing.
Engineers were flown in from Europe to help. In the meantime, rescue crews are carefully moving through other parts of the building. They’re looking for the only person still unaccounted for.
McConnell says they have a much better idea of where that person may be. There are two confirmed deaths from the collapse.
First responders located one of the bodies Sunday.
Family members are gathered at the site waiting for any word on their loved ones.
“We’ve been in the building several times today with engineers and as we speak our team is in there for a third time today and we have not had any success at this time locating the person who is still missing. What we did uncover from engineers that have knowledge and research of the structure, is that both of the cranes are heavily damaged. The first crane closest to Canal Street is just as in danger of collapsing as the rear tower. We have regrouped. We are now working to determine what the next plan of action is. We have not determined that yet. Obviously our goal is still to stabilize them and be able to continue our search in a safe manner in every aspect of the building. We are not there yet," said McConnell.
About 30 people were injured Saturday when the collapse happened. One person remains hospitalized and underwent surgery over the weekend.
One body was recovered. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 49-year-old Anthony Floyd Magrette.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.