Bomb threat being investigated at North Gulfport Middle School

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at North Gulfport Middle School were evacuated from the school early Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made.
According to Gulfport Police Department, the threat was received about noon. Students were immediately removed from the school. Officers and school administrators are going through the building to make sure there are no suspicious items.
Authorities have not released any information about the nature of the threat or how it was communicated to the school.
North Gulfport Middle School has seventh and eighth grade students. It’s located on Illinois Avenue in west Gulfport.
We will update this story once we know more.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.