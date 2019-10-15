Biloxi native identified as victim in collapse of Hard Rock construction site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - A native of Biloxi who was living in Louisiana has been identified as one of the victims killed when a hotel under construction collapsed.
Anthony Floyd Magrette died Saturday at the age of 49, according to his obituary.
Magrette was working as a contractor on the construction site of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino being built on Canal Street. The top eight floors of the building collapsed Saturday morning, killing Magrette and one other person and leaving at least 30 people injured. Rescue crews are still searching for one construction worker.
Anthony’s wife Nova Magrette told WVUE he was a stucco worker who loved his job. He wasn’t scheduled to work Saturday but was working overtime when he was caught in the collapse, she said, adding that he was a loving husband with four grown children and five granddaughters.
Magrette grew up and attended school in Biloxi but was living in Jefferson Parish at the time of his death, according to his obituary. His funeral is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18, at Mothe Funeral Home.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.