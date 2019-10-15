Be Local: Store partners with OSSD to become official shop for Greyhound gear

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you are an Ocean Springs Greyhounds fan, there is one place you need to go before you get to the stadium.
Sports Shack in The Oaks shopping center on Highway 90 has plenty of Saints, USM and SEC team gear, but they are the official store for Greyhounds supplies.
Storeowners Pam and David Thompson went to the school district a year ago with the idea of partnering with them. A portion of every sale goes to the district.
“They are our school,” said David Thompson. “They are what we like to promote in Ocean Springs.”
The front quarter of their store is now dedicated to Greyhound gear. T-shirts, stadium cushions, cups, Christmas decorations, lanyards and more are available.
It’s a “win-win” for both the school district and the store, Pam Thompson said.
“People don’t realize how important it is to buy local,” she said. “Because people buy local from us, then that just gives us more money to contribute back to the community. Everything stays here.”
The store celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon to officially open the Greyhound store, even though they’ve been selling the gear for a year.
