Alabama man identified as body found floating near Deer Island

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have released the identity of the man found floating near Deer Island as 43-year-old Michael Anthony Blakeney Jr.
Blakeney Jr. was listed as a resident of Baldwin County, Alabama.
Major Chris Deback with the Biloxi Police Department, along with Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed an autopsy showed there were no indications of foul play, but the cause of death is still being determined pending various lab results.
Officials say Blakeney was probably in the water for 24 hours or less.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department or the Harrison County Coroner’s Office as the investigation is still ongoing pending the determination of the cause of death.
