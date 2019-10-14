Visit 8 must-see South Mississippi attractions for one low price

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - For less than $50, you can now get a pass that will allow you to visit eight different iconic spots on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Coastal Mississippi unveiled the attraction passes Monday, saying they are now available for purchase at each of the participating locations.
The passes cost $45 and include admission to the following: INFINITY Science Center, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, Beauvoir, Biloxi Lighthouse, Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art, Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, Walter Anderson Museum of Art, and Pascagoula River Audubon Center.
The passes never expire so they can be used all at once or saved to have fun at a later date. Each pass allows an one-time entry into all eight attractions. Each time you enter one of the attractions, the pass will be stamped.
To learn more about the passes and the attractions, visit Coastal Mississippi’s website.
