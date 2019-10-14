Police Chief: Body cam video in fatal shooting of armed suspect to be released Monday

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Body cam footage showing the moment a Moss Point police officer shot and killed Toussaint Diamon Sims is expected to be released to the public Monday.
The family of Sims viewed the body cam video in private at the district attorney's office last week, two months after Sims was killed.
Police say Sims was fleeing from authorities when he was shot on Aug. 8, 2019. The pursuit ended on 2nd Street when Sims’ vehicle became disabled. Sims then fled from officers on foot. During the foot pursuit, police said Sims displayed a firearm in a threatening manner. His actions caused the pursing officer to discharge his firearm, which fatally wounded Sims.
After watching the video and hearing evidence in the shooting, a grand jury determined that it was justified and that the officer would not face any criminal charges.
Moss Point Police have maintained since Sims died that he was carrying a gun and refused to stop or drop the weapon when officers ordered him to.
Despite reports from the family saying that Sims was not armed, the attorney representing the officer said that is untrue. Lawyer Calvin Taylor said the weapon found next to Sims was actually a Taurus 9mm with an extended clip that was capable of firing 30 rounds of ammunition. The gun’s chamber was loaded, said Taylor.
According to Sims' family attorney Carlos Moore, a wrongful death civil lawsuit will be filed against the City of Moss Point and the officer who fired the fatal shot. In a Facebook post, Moore called the shooting unjustified, saying: "The video speaks for itself.... I stand in solidarity with my clients in the pursuit of justice for Diamon Sims."
The video is expected to be released at 1 p.m. Monday. We will update this story once we know more.
*The identity of the officer is not being released by WLOX because he has not been charged with a crime.*
