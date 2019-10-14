Nearby stalled front brings rain chances

Temperatures are a bit warmer this morning in the mid and upper 60s which is warmer than normal for this time of year. By this afternoon, highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s and it will be slightly more humid. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A nearby stalled front will keep us in a wet pattern today and tomorrow. Then, a cold front on Wednesday arrives with a few more showers. Thursday and Friday look cooler and drier behind that front. But, over the weekend it could be back to a warmer, more humid, and wetter pattern again. In the tropics, Melissa located well northeast of Bermuda is no threat to the Gulf. There is a disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico over the Bay of Campeche that NHC gives a low chance to become a depression or storm by the end of this week. Models show this disturbance possibly sending tropical moisture toward the central Gulf Coast region, including Mississippi, by this weekend, regardless of development. A few other disturbances in the Atlantic are being monitored for development as well: a north-northwest-moving disturbance near Africa with a high chance to develop, and a westward-moving disturbance about halfway between the Lesser Antilles and Africa with a low chance to develop. No tropical systems threaten Mississippi over the next five days but we will be watching for possible tropical rainfall this weekend from the disturbance in the southern Gulf. Hurricane season ends next month.