Long Beach School District receives $400k federal grant

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Safety and security upgrades are part of a nearly $400,000 federal grant being implemented by the Long Beach School District.
The Department of Justice grant ties in with the school bond money that voters passed to improve security at the school. Those improvements include reducing the number of entrances at Long Beach High School, while also providing funds for training law enforcement officers for student mental health and other school security issues.
"Obviously we want to try and limit the access of entry points, so a good bit of the grant is for equipment,” said Debbie Holt, who is a grant writer for the Long Beach School District. "There will be some training, like some school climate intervention, in order to have a positive school climate and address those mental health issues.”
The Long Beach School District is one of only two districts in the state and 100 in the nation to receive this federal money.
“Another thing that the grant will pay for is a portion of a safety manager’s salary. They will serve as a liaison between the district and the police; they will oversee all the safety drills,” Holt added.
The grant money will be dispersed over a two-year period.
