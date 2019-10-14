Local fashion board gives back to the community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gabrielle’s Trendsetters fashion board is a group of juniors and seniors from Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. Sunday was their second annual fashion show fundraiser. Giving back to the community is paramount to this group.
“Growing up in a small town with a small business, I know that it’s community that makes things happen. That’s what makes us successful in life, is to come together as a community," said Wendy Figur, Founder & CEO of Gabrielle’s, a clothing boutique on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi.
So when Figur’s fashion board voted on this year’s recipient, the choice came down to eight organizations.
“We’re honored to be selected as the benefactors of this event by the Gabrielle’s Trendsetters," said Angel Myers McIlrath, President & Founder of the SoSo Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. “They chose us, and so we came out to support them, and they’re supporting us."
McIlrath’s foundation relies on donations to continue their life-changing work and research on Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG.
“We have two parts of our mission that require money, and that’s our patient services and our research. So, patient services we take care of funeral expenses, medical equipment, medical costs and then we do comfort items. Our research grants will go out this fall," McIlrath told WLOX.
Even with eight organizations that needed the funding provided by this event, the Trendsetters knew almost immediately which one they would vote for. Jordyn Cook is a senior, second-year member of Gabrielle’s Trendsetters. To her the choice was easy.
“It’s just really important to me to give back, especially since Sophia was so young. You’ve seen the tragic events that happened. I’m really happy to give back to her family and hopefully find a cure for DIPG, " Cook said.
Mckay Dockery is also a second-year member of the fashion board and serves as the group’s publicity chair.
“It helps not just cancer patients, but cancer patients that are kids. I feel like it’s even harder for them and harder for their families because they’re lost at such an early age and they’re not able to do as much as the adults have. They haven’t lived a very fulfilled life, and I feel like it really helps out a lot," Dockery said.
The reasons behind the Trendsetters selection of the Soso Strong Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation are not lost on Sophia’s mother and president of the foundation.
“It means so much that these young ladies recognize that pediatric cancer is underfunded. There’s not enough awareness, there’s not enough education, and these young ladies, the leaders that they are, came out and decided, hey, we’re gonna do something about it. That’s just really powerful," McIlrath said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.