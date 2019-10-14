Biloxi man becomes business owner at 87

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An 87-year-old Biloxi man is now a new business owner.
Charles Gillis has done a lot of things, but running his own online retail business is a first.
He’s finally decided to capitalize on a slogan he has owned the rights to for nearly three decades.
Gillis is a natural salesman but now didn’t seem like a good time to be an entrepreneur.
“I said, ‘Oh, well, you know at my age, at 87 years of age, I don’t know if that’s the right time for me to start a new business,'" he said.
Business has been in his blood.
His family owned Gillis Furniture Company on the Coast for more than 50 years, and he retired as a branch manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Korean War veteran even tried his hand in politics in 1969.
“I’ve always had the desire to be busy,” Gillis said.
His children and grandchildren thought the business would be a good idea after he lost his wife, Willa, six months ago.
“They twisted my arm, and here we’re off and running," Gillis said.
On Oct. 1, he launched his new online retail business with the slogan, “Mississippi, More than just a River.”
The original slogan was used by Mississippi representatives at the World’s Fair in New Orleans in 1984.
“I loved it,” Gillis said. “And I thought that was really the way to promote the state of Mississippi.”
However, the state never used it again.
“I was really surprised that the state of Mississippi leadership at that particular time didn’t incorporate it into the slogan and use it," he said.
Gillis was granted rights to it in 1991 for personal use.
Now, with the help of family, it’s become a business he wants to leave as part of his legacy.
“I’m really proud of them,” he said. “I’m really proud that they’re all standing together with me on this and pushing me forward. I’m just hoping that my children and my grandchildren will take it and be successful with it," he said.
To others, he has this advice.
“I don’t care how old that you get. As long as your health will let you, I think that you should stay busy because I think it helps to add prime time and quality time to your life," Gillis said.
Part of the proceeds from the sales goes to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. For more information and to purchase items, go to Gillis’ website.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.