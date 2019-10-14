‘All You Need is Love’: Church hosts Beatles mass to raise money for charity

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “All You Need is Love.” “Let It Be." “With a Little Help From My Friends.”
All three are the names of songs made famous by the Beatles and on Sunday, the lyrics of those songs and more became the background for a real-life proverb.
St. Peter’s By the Sea Episcopal Church hosted a special mass Sunday evening using the music of the Beatles as inspiration to spread a message of hope, love, and community.
Classic Beatles songs rang out for over an hour in the downtown Gulfport church. While mixing pop bands and religion might not be considered common, it is something that St. Peters has done a couple of times, much to the pleasure of those who attend.
Rev. Patrick Sanders has fused his love of music and God before, hosting a Grateful Dead mass and a Beach Boys mass.
“I love music and I love the church," explained Sanders. “So it is a really amazing thing for me to be able to put those two parts of my life together in a moment, and I think all our musicians feel that way, both the choir, the kids that sang tonight, and all the different people who participated.”
While the tunes may have changed the message has remained the same.
“The whole reason we do these masses is so we take a secular thing and bring it in to a sacred space to make a point that all things are sacred, that all things come from God,” said Sanders. "The message shifts depending on the music. So tonight it was, 'Amen, Let it be.”
Hundreds filled the seats of the church, leaving only standing room for many who attended the unique service.
J.R. Walsh lives just down the street from St. Peter’s and has become accustomed to the church trying creative things.
“Well I will tell you what, (church director) Patrick Sanders you never know what to expect," said Walsh. "So when he does things off the cuff like this, you know it is going to be a good time.”
The event also serves as a major fundraiser, with money donated by the congregation given to a different charity each year. This year, the youth groups decided to donate the money from Sunday’s mass to Elijah’s Closet.
“I was ushering this service and I was just sitting in the back in awe the whole time," said youth group member Ella Touchstone. "Just looking at all the people celebrating Christ and their love for the Beatles and also knowing all the money raised was going to one of the best organizations or charities I have heard of so far.”
Nikki Williams, the president for Elijah’s Closet, said the songs, the service, and the outpour of support really touched her.
“The fact that I am up there talking about people struggling who are in need and the last song we sing was ‘I need a little help from my friends.’ Like that is what it is all about,” she said.
In all, Sunday’s Beatles mass raised over $2,000 for the organization, which provides necessities for foster children. Williams said the money raised from St. Peter’s mass will go towards buying beds and clothes to help foster parents, adoptive parents, and their children.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.