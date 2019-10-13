‘Wicked’ Sunday performances canceled due to building collapse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to the collaspe at the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal St., in the vicinity of the Saenger Theatre, the Sunday performances at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. of Wicked have been cancelled. All ticketholders will be refunded through their original point of purchase.
For all tickets purchased through Ticketmaster (either online or via phone), refunds will be given automatically. If you purchased tickets in person at the box office, please return to the Saenger Theatre box office for a refund. The box office hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Wicked will play at The Saenger Theatre through Sunday, Oct. 20.
For more information, please check SaengerNOLA.com/shows/wicked2019 or call 1-800-218-7469.
