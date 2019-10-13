Two men arrested after stolen truck used to flee from police

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men are facing charges related to a stolen truck after one of the men reportedly used the vehicle to run from officers.
Biloxi Police said Isaac Jacouby Hartwell, 26 of Biloxi, first fled from authorities on a motorcycle. That happened on Sept. 24, 2019. A few weeks later on Oct. 11, police say Hartwell used a stolen truck to again flee from officers.
Bobby Charles Morgan, 23 of Picayune, was in the stolen truck and was arrested once the pursuit ended. Hartwell, however, evaded officers. He was taken into custody one day later on Saturday.
Both Hartwell and Morgan are charged with possession of the stolen truck. Hartwell is also facing two felony charges of eluding authorities.
The suspects were taken to Harrison County Jail, where Hartwell’s bond was set at $300,00 for the two eluding warrants and $50,000 for possession of stolen property. A $50,000 bond was also set for Morgan for the stolen property charge.
