St. James Fall Festival more than just a fundraising event

“My feet hurt at the end of every day. My calf muscles are sore. I lose my voice by the end of the first day every single year,” Skinner said. “But that, wholeheartedly, is why I do what I do. The smiles that we put on all these children’s faces. The smiles that bring into the parish family and the school family as far as the money we’re able to raise. The fun and excitement that is going on every year. That’s why we do it.”