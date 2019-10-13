Pearl River Picks Up Thrilling Win On Homecoming

“We did whatever it took to get the win. When the time came to execute certain things and make things happen our kids did just that. We missed a bunch of plays early on so we stressed to them they have to make the plays to win the ballgame,” Pearl River coach Ted Egger said. “I can’t give enough credit to our coaches. They did a great job coaching football this week and today. They came in, some things weren’t working in the first half, made the adjustments that were needed, got these kids believing in what they’re doing and came out and executed.