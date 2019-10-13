Heavy rain expected for parts of Mississippi this week

A warm front will move north from the Gulf by Monday and Tuesday. This front will help bring some more moisture by Monday, and we may see a few showers out of this system. Once it moves farther north on Tuesday, it gives Central Mississippi a better chance for rain. A few disturbances in the upper atmosphere will travel along this boundary, and it will help enhance rainfall. Right now, models show these disturbances passing through just north of Pearl River, Stone, and George County.