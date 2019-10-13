Heavy rain expected for parts of Mississippi this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you’ve been hoping for more rain, we will have a better chance for rain Monday through Wednesday in South Mississippi. However, areas right along the coast may miss out on the heaviest rain.
A warm front will move north from the Gulf by Monday and Tuesday. This front will help bring some more moisture by Monday, and we may see a few showers out of this system. Once it moves farther north on Tuesday, it gives Central Mississippi a better chance for rain. A few disturbances in the upper atmosphere will travel along this boundary, and it will help enhance rainfall. Right now, models show these disturbances passing through just north of Pearl River, Stone, and George County.
A cold front is expected to move from the northwest by Wednesday. It may give South Mississippi a few showers and storms, but areas in the Pine Belt and Central Mississippi will likely end up with higher rain totals.
Areas in Central Mississippi may pick up two to four inches of rain through Thursday. Notice that there may be a sharp cut off with rainfall amounts. For now, South Mississippi could see up to an inch of rain. The best chance for seeing showers and storms will be in Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties. A small shift south could mean heavier rain for South Mississippi.
There is a low risk of flooding or excessive rain on Monday for Mississippi, and it does clip Pearl River, Stone, and George County. A better chance of rain on Tuesday brings a higher risk of flooding. For now, there is a medium risk for flooding in the Central Mississippi. There remains a low risk for Pearl River, Stone, and George County on Tuesday.
We’ll closely watch and see if this axis of rain moves a little farther south. Thankfully, this week’s rain will help the drought situation in the Magnolia State.
