Biloxi businesses receive citations for ‘Welcome Cruisers’ signs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When Cruisin’ the Coast first began this year, many businesses eagerly welcomed the annual visitors by placing signs in front of their establishments.
However, some Biloxi business owners quickly learned that rolling out the welcome mat cost them a citation from the city’s Department of Community Development.
One of the restaurants cited was Sophi’s Mediterranean Café & Market on Pass Road
The city has since waived the citation for any of the businesses that received one.
City Public Affairs Specialist Cecilia Dobbs-Walton issued a statement to WLOX in response to those citations:
"All the notices of violation regarding the Cruisin’ the Coast signs have been canceled by the community development department.
“Any businesses that received a violation notice in Biloxi regarding the signs may call the department at 228-435-6280 on Monday.”
