Businesses celebrate successful Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast couldn’t have come at a better time for Gulf Coast businesses.
The weeklong event drew in thousands from across the country, bringing a much-needed tourism boost after a dismal summer.
Even on the final day of Cruisin’ the Coast, Fillups with Billups stayed busy with cruisers making a pit stop before heading home.
“I’ve never been here. We passed it the other day, and it looked pretty interesting so we decided to stop in this morning before we head on back,” said William Howell.
All week long, the restaurant has been reaping the rewards of a record-breaking Cruisin’ the Coast, and the increased business was much welcomed.
The 24-hour breakfast spot was one of many Coast businesses to take a hit this summer from the algae blooms and water contact advisories.
“With it being so slow all summer, we always look forward to Cruisin’ because the girls get to make a little extra money. We bring an extra person on to the floor, and we stay busy," said manager Tiffany Landry. "People who usually leave earlier get to stay longer into the day, our kitchen stays busy so everyone makes a little extra money during Cruisin’ week, which is nice.”
Those water contact advisories were lifted just in time for Cruisin’ the Coast. It was perfect timing for Sharkheads in Biloxi.
“It was like yay, so they came in and brought a lot of chairs and they went out on the water with their kids, and that was really great to see. So I was happy about that," said employee Jenae Devore.
Sharkheads employees said they actually saw more business during this year’s Cruisin’ the Coast than last year’s.
“We sold all of our reserved parking spots, and the reserved tent spots. I mean, they all sold. And I mean, that was great for the business, and I really appreciate the dedication that the Cruisin’ the Coast have to coming back and supporting,” Devore said.
Quality Inn in Biloxi stayed booked throughout the week with cruisers.
It’s a big contrast to earlier in the year when they saw hundreds of cancellations due to the algae bloom and water contact advisories.
“It’s one of our biggest events of the year. So we definitely needed this. Especially after taking that big hit after the summer. Especially like for Cruisin’, it brings in a big crowd, good revenue, and everyone here, they’re really friendly and nice. So it’s really good for us, for the business and all that too,” said Bruce Ly.
Now, as another Cruisin’ comes to an end, fingers are crossed things will only continue to get better.
“Next year is right around the corner. It’s going to pick right back up again. We’re getting our fresh new stock in, so we’re just going to be getting ready," Devore said.
Cruisin’ officials said the most recent study shows Cruisin’ the Coast brings in an economic impact of $26.1 million to the three coastal counties, $28.6 million to the state.
They expect those numbers to increase when another study is done in 2020.
