‘Bras Across the River’ raises awareness for breast cancer

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The ninth annual “Bras Across the River” Fun Run brought out a big crowd Saturday morning to raise money for breast cancer research.
While elaborately decorated bras hung across the Highway 613 bridge in Moss Point, hundreds of people participated in the awareness walk.
Many of those walking were decked out in pink, with some a little more creative and unique than others.
“I’ve been trying to outdo myself each year as far as outfits,” said Benny Brown, showing off his pink hair and beard.
“It just brings me back to memories of my mom and everything," said participant Veda Walker. “It really gets emotional but I just do it every year to keep walking for them. You know, it makes me feel closer to all of them.”
The bras - which are covered with flowers, glitter, sequins and other decorations - provide an eye-catching display to help get people’s attention.
“When people see that, they automatically stop," said Moss Point Mayor Mario King.
At the top of the bridge, walkers stopped for a quick break to sign a banner, writing in the names of the people they are walking in memory or in honor of.
“My mom passed with breast cancer," said Maxine Riley. “It’s amazing to see all this, the support we have.”
Walkers say they’ll stop at nothing to uplift anyone still fighting the disease.
The walk is held each year to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Research Fund.
