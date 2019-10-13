‘Bras Across the River’ raises awareness for breast cancer

'Bras Across the River' shows breast cancer awareness in unique way
By Joyce Philippe | October 13, 2019 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 8:35 AM

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The ninth annual “Bras Across the River” Fun Run brought out a big crowd Saturday morning to raise money for breast cancer research.

While elaborately decorated bras hung across the Highway 613 bridge in Moss Point, hundreds of people participated in the awareness walk.

Bras decorated with elaborate embellishments hung across the Highway 613 bridge in Moss Point Saturday in honor of those who have been affected by breast cancer.
Bras decorated with elaborate embellishments hung across the Highway 613 bridge in Moss Point Saturday in honor of those who have been affected by breast cancer. (Source: WLOX)

Many of those walking were decked out in pink, with some a little more creative and unique than others.

“I’ve been trying to outdo myself each year as far as outfits,” said Benny Brown, showing off his pink hair and beard.

“It just brings me back to memories of my mom and everything," said participant Veda Walker. “It really gets emotional but I just do it every year to keep walking for them. You know, it makes me feel closer to all of them.”

Many of the participants in Saturday's breast cancer awareness walk were decked out in pink.
Many of the participants in Saturday's breast cancer awareness walk were decked out in pink. (Source: WLOX)

The bras - which are covered with flowers, glitter, sequins and other decorations - provide an eye-catching display to help get people’s attention.

“When people see that, they automatically stop," said Moss Point Mayor Mario King.

At the top of the bridge, walkers stopped for a quick break to sign a banner, writing in the names of the people they are walking in memory or in honor of.

Hundreds of people showed up Saturday to walk across the Highway 613 bridge in Moss Point.
Hundreds of people showed up Saturday to walk across the Highway 613 bridge in Moss Point. (Source: WLOX)

“My mom passed with breast cancer," said Maxine Riley. “It’s amazing to see all this, the support we have.”

Walkers say they’ll stop at nothing to uplift anyone still fighting the disease.

The walk is held each year to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.