TRAFFIC ALERT: Biloxi set to implement Hwy 90 traffic plan to ease congestion

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By noon on Saturday, the City of Biloxi will implement the next phase of its Hwy 90 traffic plan in an effort to ease congestion on the beachfront road. The left lane of both eastbound and westbound Hwy 90 will be blocked off for emergency vehicles only.
Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said his officers expect between 60,000 and 80,000 vehicles to be on roadways that typically have half that many vehicles. Barricades are also positioned at key intersections where left turns may be temporarily prohibited.
Police said the heaviest traffic congestion on U.S. 90 has been from Rodenberg, from the service drive hosting restaurant row, westward toward two popular Cruisin’ locations: Edgewater Mall and the Coast Coliseum.
Chief Miller said his top priority is to keep traffic moving. The special events traffic plan is similar to one used during other large events, including Spring Break.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.